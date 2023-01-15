Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $131.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.