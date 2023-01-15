Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.17 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $181.44 million and $3.17 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,448,581,717,835 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

