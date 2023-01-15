dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.71

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.71 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($0.99). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05), with a volume of 375,957 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of £257.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Alistair Gurney acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,592.11).
About dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
