dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.71

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.71 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($0.99). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05), with a volume of 375,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of £257.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

In related news, insider Alistair Gurney acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,592.11).

About dotdigital Group

(Get Rating)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.