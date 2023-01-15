Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

