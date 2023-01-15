EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,066.91 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $3,066.91 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00421662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02499333 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,847.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.