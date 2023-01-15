EAC Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $2,868.19 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00420586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02499333 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,847.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

