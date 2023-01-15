Electroneum Trading Up 17.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.77 million and $53,837.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,237,259 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

