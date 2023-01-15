Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,561 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135,769 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

