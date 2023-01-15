ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.30

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $59.29 million and approximately $498.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00231431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29648149 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $498.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.