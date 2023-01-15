EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) vs. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Critical Analysis

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EMAV and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get EMAV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

Proterra has a consensus target price of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares EMAV and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.0% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMAV and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 4.61 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -2.93

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Summary

Proterra beats EMAV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

(Get Rating)

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EMAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.