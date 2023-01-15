Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note released on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.27. The firm has a market cap of C$932.85 million and a PE ratio of 54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

