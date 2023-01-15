Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

