Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $117.72 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00417164 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016584 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00833447 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00105978 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00594327 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00214236 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,715,793 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.