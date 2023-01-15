Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $117.72 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00417164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00833447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00105978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00594327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00214236 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,715,793 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

