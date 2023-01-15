Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.95. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.51) to €9.70 ($10.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.