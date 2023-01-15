Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given New GBX 3,230 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,100 ($37.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.35) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.60) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,082.88.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.80.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

