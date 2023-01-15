FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,582.75

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,582.75 ($19.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($16.93). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($17.18), with a volume of 23,051 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,147.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.17.
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
