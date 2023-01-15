FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,582.75

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,582.75 ($19.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($16.93). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($17.18), with a volume of 23,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,147.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.17.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($16.06) per share, for a total transaction of £16,804.50 ($20,473.32). Also, insider Seamus Keating purchased 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($15.72) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($11,787.28).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

