Fetch.ai Price Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $183.74 million and approximately $104.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00079653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

