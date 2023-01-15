Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,831,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.17 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

