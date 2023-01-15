Financial Comparison: Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 1.80% 4.60% 2.60% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $218.51 million 0.19 $1.02 million $0.95 13.26 Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 65.58 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burnham and Brenmiller Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Burnham and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Burnham beats Brenmiller Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was founded in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

