First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, RTT News reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.78. 3,184,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,956. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $199.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 57.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 69.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

