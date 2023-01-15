First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

FRC traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

