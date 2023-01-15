FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.