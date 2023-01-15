Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

