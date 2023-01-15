Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $138.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $353,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,114. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

