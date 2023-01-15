Floki Inu Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Floki Inu has a market cap of $86.91 million and $2.83 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

