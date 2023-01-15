Fruits Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $594,706.08 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00429294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.45 or 0.30321895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912657 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

