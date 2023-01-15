Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.53

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and traded as high as $28.56. Fujitsu shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 763,424 shares changing hands.

Fujitsu Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

