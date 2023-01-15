FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 130 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $505.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI



MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

