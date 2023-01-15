FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 299.9% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,843,710 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

