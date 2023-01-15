FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.