FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 5,308 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 223.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 296,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 204,643 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 179.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 219.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 304.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

