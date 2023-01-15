FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 110 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $40,141,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:GD opened at $240.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

