FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.