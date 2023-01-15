FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

