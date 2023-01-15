G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,308.82

G999 (G999) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,308.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00061349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

