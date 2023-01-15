GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 708.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,386 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GameStop were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 299.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 181.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $4,216,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

