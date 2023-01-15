Gas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.66 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Gas has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00011407 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $139.66 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003167 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00428049 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.82 or 0.30233948 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00878093 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
