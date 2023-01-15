Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $140.95 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00011460 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $140.95 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00429785 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.51 or 0.30356554 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00877510 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.