GateToken Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $411.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00018397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

