GateToken Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $637,994.26 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. GateToken has a total market cap of $410.28 million and approximately $637,994.26 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00018180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00233228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003118 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.80351401 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,141,168.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.