General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Tobam’s 3rd Largest Position

Tobam lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,452 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 2.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.