General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

