Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 520 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 625 ($7.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of £71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 575.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.41. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

