Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head to Head Comparison

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96%

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.57 $35.29 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.24 $79.62 million ($1.15) -2.72

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.34%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

