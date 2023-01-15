Gode Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $452,839.72 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.90 or 0.30335074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00916282 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.