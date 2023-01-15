Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.35 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $222.68 million and $36.35 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

