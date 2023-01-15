GXChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,059.04 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $426.07 million and approximately $9,059.04 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006374 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

