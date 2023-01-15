H2O DAO (H2O) 1-Day Volume Tops $136,827.84

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $136,827.84 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00428943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.69 or 0.30296723 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00862884 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

