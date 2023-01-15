Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

