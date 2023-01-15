Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $69.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

